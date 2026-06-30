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Mondial 2026 : la Côte d’Ivoire en 4-1-4-1 face à la Norvège en 4-3-3 avec Haaland titulaire

La rencontre des 16es de finale de la Coupe du Monde 2026 entre la Côte d’Ivoire et la Norvège se tiendra le mardi 30 juin 2026 au Dallas Stadium, avec un coup d’envoi prévu à 18h00 heure locale (GMT+1). Ce match éliminatoire oppose deux équipes alignant des formations distinctes et des cadres solides, dans un contexte où chaque détail tactique pourra faire la différence.

Henry DONCHE
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Football
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Mondial 2026 : la Côte d’Ivoire en 4-1-4-1 face à la Norvège en 4-3-3 avec Haaland titulaire
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La Côte d’Ivoire adopte un système en 4-1-4-1 engagé par son sélectionneur Emerse Fae, privilégiant un équilibre entre protection défensive et animation offensive. De son côté, la Norvège, menée par Stale Solbakken, opte pour un 4-3-3 classique destiné à maximiser les ressources offensives autour d’Erling Haaland.

Les choix des titulaires reflètent la stratégie des deux staffs. La Côte d’Ivoire mise notamment sur la solidité défensive avec Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou et Emmanuel Agbadou en ligne arrière, tandis qu’au milieu Ibrahim Sangaré et Franck Kessié apportent l’allonge et la puissance.

La Norvège aligne quant à elle un trio offensif percutant comprenant Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa et la star Erling Haaland, soutenus par Martin Ødegaard, meneur technique majeur au milieu.

Lecture du onze de Côte d’Ivoire

Emerse Fae construit son équipe avec une ligne défensive à quatre composée de Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou et Ghislain Konan. Dans l’entrejeu, Ibrahim Sangaré évolue en sentinelle devant la défense, offrant une base solide pour ses coéquipiers.

Le double pivot formé par Franck Kessié et Christ Inao Oulaï ouvre le relai vers l’avant, avec Yan Diomandé et Nicolas Pépé chargés d’animer les ailes. L’attaque repose sur Ange-Yoan Bonny, seul en pointe, appelé à convertir les initiatives de ses partenaires.

En attaque, la présence de Nicolas Pépé, habitué des grands rendez-vous internationaux, et celle de Yan Diomandé dans les couloirs, apporteront du dynamisme latéral. Au milieu, Sangaré et Kessié s’appuieront sur leur puissance et leur capacité à casser les lignes adverses ou à reconquérir rapidement le ballon.

Lecture du onze de Norvège

Stale Solbakken opte pour un 4-3-3 où Ørjan Nyland gardera les buts. La défense s’articule autour de David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem, Marcus Pedersen et Kristoffer Ajer, bien campés face aux offensives adverses.

Le milieu de terrain regroupe Martin Ødegaard, Fredrik Aursnes et Sander Berge, un trio alliant créativité, technique et puissance physique. La ligne d’attaque se compose d’Alexander Sørloth et Antonio Nusa accompagnant Erling Haaland, pivot de l’attaque norvégienne, dont la présence impose un danger constant.

La présence d’Ødegaard marque l’importance de la maîtrise technique et de la distribution du ballon chez les Norvégiens, tandis que Haaland demeure la principale menace offensive. Le schéma privilégie aussi un bloc compact au milieu, coordonné autour de joueurs à fort impact physique et technique.

Les onze de départ

Côte d'Ivoire
Système4-1-4-1SélectionneurEmerse Fae
Titulaires11
  1. 1 Yahia Fofana Gardien
  2. 17 Guéla Doué Défenseur
  3. 7 Odilon Kossounou Défenseur
  4. 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Défenseur
  5. 3 Ghislain Konan Défenseur
  6. 18 Ibrahim Sangaré Milieu
  7. 19 Nicolas Pépé Milieu
  8. 8 Franck Kessié Milieu
  9. 26 Christ Inao Oulaï Milieu
  10. 11 Yan Diomande Milieu
  11. 9 Ange-Yoan Bonny Attaquant
Remplaçants15
  • 16 Mohamed Koné
  • 23 Alban Lafont
  • 2 Ousmane Diomande
  • 5 Wilfried Singo
  • 13 Christopher Operi
  • 21 Evan Ndicka
  • 4 Jean Michaël Seri
  • 6 Seko Fofana
  • 25 Parfait Guiagon
  • 10 Simon Adingra
  • 15 Amad Diallo
  • 24 Bazoumana Touré
  • 12 Elye Wahi
  • 14 Oumar Diakité
  • 22 Evann Guessand
Norvège
Système4-3-3SélectionneurStale Solbakken
Titulaires11
  1. 1 Ørjan Nyland Gardien
  2. 16 Marcus Pedersen Défenseur
  3. 3 Kristoffer Ajer Défenseur
  4. 17 Torbjørn Heggem Défenseur
  5. 5 David Møller Wolfe Défenseur
  6. 10 Martin Ødegaard Milieu
  7. 8 Sander Berge Milieu
  8. 6 Patrick Berg Milieu
  9. 7 Alexander Sørloth Attaquant
  10. 9 Erling Haaland Attaquant
  11. 20 Antonio Nusa Attaquant
Remplaçants15
  • 12 Sander Tangvik
  • 13 Egil Selvik
  • 4 Leo Østigård
  • 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan
  • 24 Sondre Langås
  • 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
  • 2 Morten Thorsby
  • 14 Fredrik Aursnes
  • 18 Kristian Thorstvedt
  • 19 Thelo Aasgaard
  • 21 Andreas Schjelderup
  • 22 Oscar Bobb
  • 26 Julian Ryerson
  • 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen
  • 23 Jens Petter Hauge
Côte d'Ivoire
1re periode 34' Dallas Stadium
Norvège
30/06/2026 18:00 16es de finale
CompositionsAvant-match
Fil du match
  1. 30'30' A speculative Odegaard shot is blocked and Côte d’Ivoire counter. Pepe curls a cross in from the right, and the ball sails over Bonny’s head. But Pedersen is forced to concede another corner
  2. 28'28' The Norvège fans entertain themselves with the old Viking Row. But they fall silent as Côte d’Ivoire nearly score, Diomande crossing from the left, Pepe hitting a cross-cum-shot back across the face of goal, and Pedersen slicing a clearance over his own bar....
  3. 23'23' Nusa turns on the jets down the left, surprising Doue into the concession of a corner. Berg curls it towards the near post but doesn’t beat the first man. Diomande tries to counter at speed, only for Moller Wolfe to get in the way. It’s a free kick, and sho...
  4. 21'21' Konan chops infield from the left, past the flailing Pedersen, and tries to catch the Norvège keeper Nyland out with a snap shot towards the bottom-left corner. He only manages to ripple the side netting. Not a great shot, but a fine run. He probably should ...
  5. 20'20' Sorloth rolls a pass down the inside-left channel for Moller Wolfe, who should immediately send a low cross into the box, but delays for a split second and his attempt to deliver is blocked
  6. 19'19' Pepe one-twos with Doue down the right, then does so again with Kessie. Pepe nearly gets onto the final ball into the box, but Heggem comes over to get in the way and shepherd the ball out for a goal kick. Just in time. Crisp, intricate play by Côte d’Iv...
  7. 15'15' Diomande bustles down the left and wins a corner off Pedersen. The set piece is half cleared, but Doue recycles possession out on the right and crosses long. Diomande tries to take the ball down for a shot, ten yards out, but it’s travelling so fast it’s im...
  8. 13'13' Sorloth bombs down the right touchline with purpose, but is stopped by Oulai’s perfectly timed intervention. Côte d’Ivoire counter, Bonny unable to control a pass sent down the right that would have seen him tear clear. But he’d have been offside anyway. Bo...
  9. 11'11' Kessie sends a long pass down the inside-right channel for Bonny to chase. Last man Ajer comes across to intercept. Norvège counter, and Odegaard has the opportunity to find Haaland just to the left of the Côte d’Ivoire D, but messes up the pass
  10. 9'9' Pepe sends a low cross in from the right, forcing Heggem to turn behind for the first corner of the match. Pepe takes the corner himself but it’s no good. Goal kick. But after a slow start, Côte d’Ivoire are getting into the match
Calendrier 16es de finale
Voir le Calendrier Complet
16es de finale
Afrique du Sud
Termine Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Resume final
16es de finale
Brésil
Termine Houston Stadium
Japon
Resume final
16es de finale
Allemagne
Termine aux tirs au but Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Resume final
16es de finale
Pays-Bas
Termine aux tirs au but Monterrey Stadium
Maroc
Resume final
16es de finale
Côte d'Ivoire
1re periode 34' Dallas Stadium
Norvège
Compositions
16es de finale
France
A venir New York New Jersey Stadium
Suède
16es de finale
Mexique
A venir Mexico City Stadium
Équateur
16es de finale
Angleterre
A venir Atlanta Stadium
RD Congo
16es de finale
Belgique
A venir Seattle Stadium
Sénégal
16es de finale
États-Unis
A venir San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnie-Herzégovine
16es de finale
Espagne
A venir Los Angeles Stadium
Autriche
16es de finale
Portugal
A venir Toronto Stadium
Croatie
16es de finale
Suisse
A venir Vancouver Stadium
Algérie
16es de finale
Australie
A venir Dallas Stadium
Égypte
16es de finale
Argentine
A venir Miami Stadium
Cap-Vert
16es de finale
Colombie
A venir Kansas City Stadium
Ghana

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