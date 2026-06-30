Mondial 2026 : la Côte d’Ivoire en 4-1-4-1 face à la Norvège en 4-3-3 avec Haaland titulaire

Fil du match

30' ⚽ 30' A speculative Odegaard shot is blocked and Côte d’Ivoire counter. Pepe curls a cross in from the right, and the ball sails over Bonny’s head. But Pedersen is forced to concede another corner

28' ⚽ 28' The Norvège fans entertain themselves with the old Viking Row. But they fall silent as Côte d’Ivoire nearly score, Diomande crossing from the left, Pepe hitting a cross-cum-shot back across the face of goal, and Pedersen slicing a clearance over his own bar....

23' ⚽ 23' Nusa turns on the jets down the left, surprising Doue into the concession of a corner. Berg curls it towards the near post but doesn’t beat the first man. Diomande tries to counter at speed, only for Moller Wolfe to get in the way. It’s a free kick, and sho...

21' ⚽ 21' Konan chops infield from the left, past the flailing Pedersen, and tries to catch the Norvège keeper Nyland out with a snap shot towards the bottom-left corner. He only manages to ripple the side netting. Not a great shot, but a fine run. He probably should ...

20' ⚽ 20' Sorloth rolls a pass down the inside-left channel for Moller Wolfe, who should immediately send a low cross into the box, but delays for a split second and his attempt to deliver is blocked

19' ⚽ 19' Pepe one-twos with Doue down the right, then does so again with Kessie. Pepe nearly gets onto the final ball into the box, but Heggem comes over to get in the way and shepherd the ball out for a goal kick. Just in time. Crisp, intricate play by Côte d’Iv...

15' ⚽ 15' Diomande bustles down the left and wins a corner off Pedersen. The set piece is half cleared, but Doue recycles possession out on the right and crosses long. Diomande tries to take the ball down for a shot, ten yards out, but it’s travelling so fast it’s im...

13' ⚽ 13' Sorloth bombs down the right touchline with purpose, but is stopped by Oulai’s perfectly timed intervention. Côte d’Ivoire counter, Bonny unable to control a pass sent down the right that would have seen him tear clear. But he’d have been offside anyway. Bo...

11' ⚽ 11' Kessie sends a long pass down the inside-right channel for Bonny to chase. Last man Ajer comes across to intercept. Norvège counter, and Odegaard has the opportunity to find Haaland just to the left of the Côte d’Ivoire D, but messes up the pass