Mondial 2026 : la Côte d’Ivoire en 4-1-4-1 face à la Norvège en 4-3-3 avec Haaland titulaire
La rencontre des 16es de finale de la Coupe du Monde 2026 entre la Côte d’Ivoire et la Norvège se tiendra le mardi 30 juin 2026 au Dallas Stadium, avec un coup d’envoi prévu à 18h00 heure locale (GMT+1). Ce match éliminatoire oppose deux équipes alignant des formations distinctes et des cadres solides, dans un contexte où chaque détail tactique pourra faire la différence.
La Côte d’Ivoire adopte un système en 4-1-4-1 engagé par son sélectionneur Emerse Fae, privilégiant un équilibre entre protection défensive et animation offensive. De son côté, la Norvège, menée par Stale Solbakken, opte pour un 4-3-3 classique destiné à maximiser les ressources offensives autour d’Erling Haaland.
Les choix des titulaires reflètent la stratégie des deux staffs. La Côte d’Ivoire mise notamment sur la solidité défensive avec Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou et Emmanuel Agbadou en ligne arrière, tandis qu’au milieu Ibrahim Sangaré et Franck Kessié apportent l’allonge et la puissance.
La Norvège aligne quant à elle un trio offensif percutant comprenant Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa et la star Erling Haaland, soutenus par Martin Ødegaard, meneur technique majeur au milieu.
Lecture du onze de Côte d’Ivoire
Emerse Fae construit son équipe avec une ligne défensive à quatre composée de Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou et Ghislain Konan. Dans l’entrejeu, Ibrahim Sangaré évolue en sentinelle devant la défense, offrant une base solide pour ses coéquipiers.
Le double pivot formé par Franck Kessié et Christ Inao Oulaï ouvre le relai vers l’avant, avec Yan Diomandé et Nicolas Pépé chargés d’animer les ailes. L’attaque repose sur Ange-Yoan Bonny, seul en pointe, appelé à convertir les initiatives de ses partenaires.
En attaque, la présence de Nicolas Pépé, habitué des grands rendez-vous internationaux, et celle de Yan Diomandé dans les couloirs, apporteront du dynamisme latéral. Au milieu, Sangaré et Kessié s’appuieront sur leur puissance et leur capacité à casser les lignes adverses ou à reconquérir rapidement le ballon.
Lecture du onze de Norvège
Stale Solbakken opte pour un 4-3-3 où Ørjan Nyland gardera les buts. La défense s’articule autour de David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem, Marcus Pedersen et Kristoffer Ajer, bien campés face aux offensives adverses.
Le milieu de terrain regroupe Martin Ødegaard, Fredrik Aursnes et Sander Berge, un trio alliant créativité, technique et puissance physique. La ligne d’attaque se compose d’Alexander Sørloth et Antonio Nusa accompagnant Erling Haaland, pivot de l’attaque norvégienne, dont la présence impose un danger constant.
La présence d’Ødegaard marque l’importance de la maîtrise technique et de la distribution du ballon chez les Norvégiens, tandis que Haaland demeure la principale menace offensive. Le schéma privilégie aussi un bloc compact au milieu, coordonné autour de joueurs à fort impact physique et technique.
30'⚽30' A speculative Odegaard shot is blocked and Côte d’Ivoire counter. Pepe curls a cross in from the right, and the ball sails over Bonny’s head. But Pedersen is forced to concede another corner
28'⚽28' The Norvège fans entertain themselves with the old Viking Row. But they fall silent as Côte d’Ivoire nearly score, Diomande crossing from the left, Pepe hitting a cross-cum-shot back across the face of goal, and Pedersen slicing a clearance over his own bar....
23'⚽23' Nusa turns on the jets down the left, surprising Doue into the concession of a corner. Berg curls it towards the near post but doesn’t beat the first man. Diomande tries to counter at speed, only for Moller Wolfe to get in the way. It’s a free kick, and sho...
21'⚽21' Konan chops infield from the left, past the flailing Pedersen, and tries to catch the Norvège keeper Nyland out with a snap shot towards the bottom-left corner. He only manages to ripple the side netting. Not a great shot, but a fine run. He probably should ...
20'⚽20' Sorloth rolls a pass down the inside-left channel for Moller Wolfe, who should immediately send a low cross into the box, but delays for a split second and his attempt to deliver is blocked
19'⚽19' Pepe one-twos with Doue down the right, then does so again with Kessie. Pepe nearly gets onto the final ball into the box, but Heggem comes over to get in the way and shepherd the ball out for a goal kick. Just in time. Crisp, intricate play by Côte d’Iv...
15'⚽15' Diomande bustles down the left and wins a corner off Pedersen. The set piece is half cleared, but Doue recycles possession out on the right and crosses long. Diomande tries to take the ball down for a shot, ten yards out, but it’s travelling so fast it’s im...
13'⚽13' Sorloth bombs down the right touchline with purpose, but is stopped by Oulai’s perfectly timed intervention. Côte d’Ivoire counter, Bonny unable to control a pass sent down the right that would have seen him tear clear. But he’d have been offside anyway. Bo...
11'⚽11' Kessie sends a long pass down the inside-right channel for Bonny to chase. Last man Ajer comes across to intercept. Norvège counter, and Odegaard has the opportunity to find Haaland just to the left of the Côte d’Ivoire D, but messes up the pass
9'⚽9' Pepe sends a low cross in from the right, forcing Heggem to turn behind for the first corner of the match. Pepe takes the corner himself but it’s no good. Goal kick. But after a slow start, Côte d’Ivoire are getting into the match
30'⚽30' A speculative Odegaard shot is blocked and Côte d’Ivoire counter. Pepe curls a cross in from the right, and the ball sails over Bonny’s head. But Pedersen is forced to concede another corner
28'⚽28' The Norvège fans entertain themselves with the old Viking Row. But they fall silent as Côte d’Ivoire nearly score, Diomande crossing from the left, Pepe hitting a cross-cum-shot back across the face of goal, and Pedersen slicing a clearance over his own bar....
23'⚽23' Nusa turns on the jets down the left, surprising Doue into the concession of a corner. Berg curls it towards the near post but doesn’t beat the first man. Diomande tries to counter at speed, only for Moller Wolfe to get in the way. It’s a free kick, and sho...
21'⚽21' Konan chops infield from the left, past the flailing Pedersen, and tries to catch the Norvège keeper Nyland out with a snap shot towards the bottom-left corner. He only manages to ripple the side netting. Not a great shot, but a fine run. He probably should ...
20'⚽20' Sorloth rolls a pass down the inside-left channel for Moller Wolfe, who should immediately send a low cross into the box, but delays for a split second and his attempt to deliver is blocked
19'⚽19' Pepe one-twos with Doue down the right, then does so again with Kessie. Pepe nearly gets onto the final ball into the box, but Heggem comes over to get in the way and shepherd the ball out for a goal kick. Just in time. Crisp, intricate play by Côte d’Iv...
15'⚽15' Diomande bustles down the left and wins a corner off Pedersen. The set piece is half cleared, but Doue recycles possession out on the right and crosses long. Diomande tries to take the ball down for a shot, ten yards out, but it’s travelling so fast it’s im...
13'⚽13' Sorloth bombs down the right touchline with purpose, but is stopped by Oulai’s perfectly timed intervention. Côte d’Ivoire counter, Bonny unable to control a pass sent down the right that would have seen him tear clear. But he’d have been offside anyway. Bo...
11'⚽11' Kessie sends a long pass down the inside-right channel for Bonny to chase. Last man Ajer comes across to intercept. Norvège counter, and Odegaard has the opportunity to find Haaland just to the left of the Côte d’Ivoire D, but messes up the pass
9'⚽9' Pepe sends a low cross in from the right, forcing Heggem to turn behind for the first corner of the match. Pepe takes the corner himself but it’s no good. Goal kick. But after a slow start, Côte d’Ivoire are getting into the match
Articles
Compositions
Côte d'Ivoire
Système4-1-4-1SélectionneurEmerse Fae
Titulaires11
1Yahia FofanaGardien
17Guéla DouéDéfenseur
7Odilon KossounouDéfenseur
20Emmanuel AgbadouDéfenseur
3Ghislain KonanDéfenseur
18Ibrahim SangaréMilieu
19Nicolas PépéMilieu
8Franck KessiéMilieu
26Christ Inao OulaïMilieu
11Yan DiomandeMilieu
9Ange-Yoan BonnyAttaquant
Remplaçants15
16Mohamed Koné
23Alban Lafont
2Ousmane Diomande
5Wilfried Singo
13Christopher Operi
21Evan Ndicka
4Jean Michaël Seri
6Seko Fofana
25Parfait Guiagon
10Simon Adingra
15Amad Diallo
24Bazoumana Touré
12Elye Wahi
14Oumar Diakité
22Evann Guessand
Norvège
Système4-3-3SélectionneurStale Solbakken
Titulaires11
1Ørjan NylandGardien
16Marcus PedersenDéfenseur
3Kristoffer AjerDéfenseur
17Torbjørn HeggemDéfenseur
5David Møller WolfeDéfenseur
10Martin ØdegaardMilieu
8Sander BergeMilieu
6Patrick BergMilieu
7Alexander SørlothAttaquant
9Erling HaalandAttaquant
20Antonio NusaAttaquant
Remplaçants15
12Sander Tangvik
13Egil Selvik
4Leo Østigård
15Fredrik André Bjørkan
24Sondre Langås
25Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2Morten Thorsby
14Fredrik Aursnes
18Kristian Thorstvedt
19Thelo Aasgaard
21Andreas Schjelderup
22Oscar Bobb
26Julian Ryerson
11Jørgen Strand Larsen
23Jens Petter Hauge
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Côte d'Ivoire 0 / Norvège 0
Tirs : Côte d'Ivoire 2 / Norvège 1
Possession : Côte d'Ivoire 46% / Norvège 54%
Corners : Côte d'Ivoire 2 / Norvège 1
Fautes : Côte d'Ivoire 1 / Norvège 2
Passes : Côte d'Ivoire 131 / Norvège 161
Precision des passes : Côte d'Ivoire 87% / Norvège 89%
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