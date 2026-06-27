Mondial 2026 : le Panama et l’Angleterre dos à dos à la pause (0-0)
Panama – Angleterre a atteint la pause au Mondial 2026, le Panama et l'Angleterre sont dos à dos sur le score de 0-0.
Henry DONCHEVoir tous ses articles
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Football
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2 min de lecture
Les chiffres dessinent pourtant une première période plus nuancée. Le Panama a eu le ballon avec 28% de possession et a davantage tenté sa chance, avec 1 tirs contre 3 pour l'Angleterre. Dans la zone décisive, le rapport des tirs cadrés est de 1 pour le Panama et 2 pour l'Angleterre. Les xG restent proches, avec 0.03 pour le Panama et 0.05 pour l'Angleterre.
Les faits de la première période
- 13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy
- 11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks
- 10' Rashford is enjoying plenty of early joy down the left, and another determined run wins another corner. That leads to a weak Saka shot, which is easy for Mosquera to deal with
- 9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there
- 8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but…
- 6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order
- 5' Rashford, from a deep position on the left, wedges down the channel for Bellingham, breaking into the box. Cordoba comes across to flick out for a corner before Bellingham can get a shot away. Nothing comes of the set piece
- 1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli…
Un équilibre encore fragile
le Panama et l'Angleterre repartent dos à dos, mais la seconde période reste ouverte. Le premier changement de rythme, une erreur défensive ou une action arrêtée peuvent rapidement modifier le scénario du match.
Panama
2e periode 78' MetLife StadiumAngleterre
Fil du match
- 46'Remplacement - T. Rodriguez (remplace J. Fajardo)
- 53'Carton jaune - J. Fajardo
- 60'Carton jaune - J. Quansah
- 62'But - J. Bellingham (passe B. Saka)
- 63'Remplacement - J. Quansah (remplace D. Spence)
- 63'Remplacement - B. Saka (remplace N. Madueke)
- 67'But - H. Kane (passe J. Bellingham)
- 71'Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace I. Diaz)
- 71'Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace A. Londono)
- 71'Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace E. Eze)
Les chiffres du match
- Tirs cadres : Panama 2 / Angleterre 5
- Tirs : Panama 5 / Angleterre 14
- Possession : Panama 29% / Angleterre 71%
- Corners : Panama 1 / Angleterre 6
- Fautes : Panama 12 / Angleterre 8
- Cartons jaunes : Panama 1 / Angleterre 1
- Cartons rouges : Panama 0 / Angleterre 0
Calendrier Groupe L
Groupe L
Angleterre
Termine AT&T StadiumCroatie
Groupe L
Ghana
Termine BMO FieldPanama
Groupe L
Angleterre
Termine Gillette StadiumGhana
Groupe L
Panama
Termine BMO FieldCroatie
Groupe L
Panama
2e periode 78' MetLife StadiumAngleterre
Groupe L
Croatie
2e periode 76' Lincoln Financial FieldGhana
Groupe L
|Equipe
|J
|G
|N
|P
|BP
|BC
|Diff
|Pts
|Angleterre
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Ghana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Croatie
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Panama
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
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