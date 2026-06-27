Mondial 2026 : le Panama et l’Angleterre dos à dos à la pause (0-0)

Les chiffres dessinent pourtant une première période plus nuancée. Le Panama a eu le ballon avec 28% de possession et a davantage tenté sa chance, avec 1 tirs contre 3 pour l'Angleterre. Dans la zone décisive, le rapport des tirs cadrés est de 1 pour le Panama et 2 pour l'Angleterre. Les xG restent proches, avec 0.03 pour le Panama et 0.05 pour l'Angleterre.

Les faits de la première période

13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy

11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks

10' Rashford is enjoying plenty of early joy down the left, and another determined run wins another corner. That leads to a weak Saka shot, which is easy for Mosquera to deal with

9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there

8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but…

6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order

5' Rashford, from a deep position on the left, wedges down the channel for Bellingham, breaking into the box. Cordoba comes across to flick out for a corner before Bellingham can get a shot away. Nothing comes of the set piece

1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli…

Un équilibre encore fragile

le Panama et l'Angleterre repartent dos à dos, mais la seconde période reste ouverte. Le premier changement de rythme, une erreur défensive ou une action arrêtée peuvent rapidement modifier le scénario du match.

Panama 2e periode 78' 0-2 MetLife Stadium Angleterre Angleterre Fil du match 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Rodriguez (remplace J. Fajardo) 53' Carton jaune - J. Fajardo 60' Carton jaune - J. Quansah 62' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham (passe B. Saka) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Quansah (remplace D. Spence) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Saka (remplace N. Madueke) 67' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe J. Bellingham) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace I. Diaz) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace A. Londono) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace E. Eze) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Panama 2 / Angleterre 5

: Panama 2 / Angleterre 5 Tirs : Panama 5 / Angleterre 14

: Panama 5 / Angleterre 14 Possession : Panama 29% / Angleterre 71%

: Panama 29% / Angleterre 71% Corners : Panama 1 / Angleterre 6

: Panama 1 / Angleterre 6 Fautes : Panama 12 / Angleterre 8

: Panama 12 / Angleterre 8 Cartons jaunes : Panama 1 / Angleterre 1

: Panama 1 / Angleterre 1 Cartons rouges : Panama 0 / Angleterre 0

Calendrier Groupe L Voir le Calendrier Complet Voir la fiche du match Angleterre - Croatie Fiche match Angleterre - Croatie Angleterre 4-2 4-2 Croatie Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Compositions Angleterre Système 4-2-3-1 Sélectionneur Thomas Tuchel Titulaires 11 1 Jordan Pickford Gardien 24 Reece James Défenseur 2 Ezri Konsa Défenseur 5 John Stones Défenseur 3 Nico O'Reilly Défenseur 8 Elliot Anderson Milieu 4 Declan Rice Milieu 20 Noni Madueke Milieu 10 Jude Bellingham Milieu 18 Anthony Gordon Milieu 9 Harry Kane Attaquant Remplaçants 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatie Système 3-4-2-1 Sélectionneur Zlatko Dalic Titulaires 11 1 Dominik Livaković Gardien 6 Josip Šutalo Défenseur 22 Luka Vušković Défenseur 4 Joško Gvardiol Défenseur 2 Josip Stanišić Milieu 10 Luka Modrić Milieu 15 Mario Pašalić Milieu 14 Ivan Perišić Milieu 17 Petar Sučić Attaquant 16 Martin Baturina Attaquant 26 Petar Musa Attaquant Remplaçants 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Angleterre 10 / Croatie 2

: Angleterre 10 / Croatie 2 Tirs : Angleterre 18 / Croatie 4

: Angleterre 18 / Croatie 4 Possession : Angleterre 53% / Croatie 47%

: Angleterre 53% / Croatie 47% Corners : Angleterre 8 / Croatie 1

: Angleterre 8 / Croatie 1 Fautes : Angleterre 8 / Croatie 7

: Angleterre 8 / Croatie 7 Passes : Angleterre 324 / Croatie 290

: Angleterre 324 / Croatie 290 Precision des passes : Angleterre 85% / Croatie 84%

: Angleterre 85% / Croatie 84% xG : Angleterre 2.40 / Croatie 0.41 Joueurs clés Harry Kane (Angleterre) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Angleterre) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatie) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatie) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatie) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatie) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (Angleterre) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(Angleterre) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatie) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatie) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (Angleterre) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Angleterre) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatie) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels 13/06/2021 Angleterre 1-0 Croatie (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 Angleterre 2-1 Croatie (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatie 0-0 Angleterre (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatie 2-1 Angleterre (World Cup) Groupe L Angleterre Termine 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatie Croatie Resume final Voir la fiche du match Ghana - Panama Fiche match Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Compositions Ghana Système 4-4-1-1 Sélectionneur Carlos Queiroz Titulaires 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Gardien 26 Marvin Senaya Défenseur 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Défenseur 18 Jerome Opoku Défenseur 14 Gideon Mensah Défenseur 24 Ernest Nuamah Milieu 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Milieu 15 Elisha Owusu Milieu 11 Antoine Semenyo Milieu 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Attaquant 9 Jordan Ayew Attaquant Remplaçants 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama Système 3-4-3 Sélectionneur Thomas Christiansen Titulaires 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Gardien 13 Jiovany Ramos Défenseur 3 José Córdoba Défenseur 16 Andrés Andrade Défenseur 23 Amir Murillo Milieu 14 Carlos Harvey Milieu 11 Yoel Bárcenas Milieu 2 César Blackman Milieu 6 Cristian Martínez Attaquant 18 Cecilio Waterman Attaquant 7 José Luis Rodríguez Attaquant Remplaçants 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Joueurs clés Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels Aucun précédent duel fiable disponible. Groupe L Ghana Termine 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama Resume final Voir la fiche du match Angleterre - Ghana Fiche match Angleterre - Ghana Angleterre 0-0 0-0 Ghana Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Compositions Angleterre Système 4-2-3-1 Sélectionneur Thomas Tuchel Titulaires 11 1 Jordan Pickford Gardien 24 Reece James Défenseur 2 Ezri Konsa Défenseur 6 Marc Guéhi Défenseur 25 Djed Spence Défenseur 8 Elliot Anderson Milieu 4 Declan Rice Milieu 20 Noni Madueke Milieu 10 Jude Bellingham Milieu 18 Anthony Gordon Milieu 9 Harry Kane Attaquant Remplaçants 15 3 Nico O'Reilly

7 Bukayo Saka

23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana Système 4-1-4-1 Sélectionneur Carlos Queiroz Titulaires 11 16 Benjamin Asare Gardien 26 Marvin Senaya Défenseur 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Défenseur 18 Jerome Opoku Défenseur 14 Gideon Mensah Défenseur 5 Thomas Partey Milieu 19 Iñaki Williams Milieu 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Milieu 8 Kwasi Sibo Milieu 11 Antoine Semenyo Milieu 9 Jordan Ayew Attaquant Remplaçants 15 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Angleterre 3 / Ghana 1

: Angleterre 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : Angleterre 17 / Ghana 2

: Angleterre 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : Angleterre 78% / Ghana 22%

: Angleterre 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : Angleterre 5 / Ghana 2

: Angleterre 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : Angleterre 12 / Ghana 23

: Angleterre 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : Angleterre 1 / Ghana 1

: Angleterre 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : Angleterre 577 / Ghana 163

: Angleterre 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : Angleterre 93% / Ghana 76%

: Angleterre 93% / Ghana 76% xG : Angleterre 1.00 / Ghana 0.29 Joueurs clés Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (Angleterre) : note 8.3

(Angleterre) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (Angleterre) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Angleterre) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (Angleterre) : note 7.3

(Angleterre) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (Angleterre) : note 7.3

(Angleterre) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3 Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels Aucun précédent duel fiable disponible. Groupe L Angleterre Termine 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana Resume final Voir la fiche du match Panama - Croatie Fiche match Panama - Croatie Panama 0-1 0-1 Croatie Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric) 54' ⚽ But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic) 61' Carton jaune - Y. Barcenas 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis) 90+2' Carton jaune - P. Sucic Compositions Panama Système 5-4-1 Sélectionneur Thomas Christiansen Titulaires 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Gardien 23 Amir Murillo Défenseur 13 Jiovany Ramos Défenseur 3 José Córdoba Défenseur 16 Andrés Andrade Défenseur 2 César Blackman Défenseur 6 Cristian Martínez Milieu 14 Carlos Harvey Milieu 11 Yoel Bárcenas Milieu 7 José Luis Rodríguez Milieu 17 José Fajardo Attaquant Remplaçants 15 1 Luis Mejía

12 César Samudio

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

18 Cecilio Waterman Croatie Système 4-2-3-1 Sélectionneur Zlatko Dalic Titulaires 11 1 Dominik Livaković Gardien 2 Josip Stanišić Défenseur 6 Josip Šutalo Défenseur 3 Marin Pongračić Défenseur 4 Joško Gvardiol Défenseur 10 Luka Modrić Milieu 8 Mateo Kovačić Milieu 24 Marco Pašalić Milieu 16 Martin Baturina Milieu 14 Ivan Perišić Milieu 26 Petar Musa Attaquant Remplaçants 15 12 Ivor Pandur

23 Dominik Kotarski

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

15 Mario Pašalić

17 Petar Sučić

19 Toni Fruk

21 Luka Sučić

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatie 1

: Panama 0 / Croatie 1 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatie 2

: Panama 1 / Croatie 2 Possession : Panama 36% / Croatie 64%

: Panama 36% / Croatie 64% Corners : Panama 0 / Croatie 1

: Panama 0 / Croatie 1 Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatie 5

: Panama 9 / Croatie 5 Passes : Panama 172 / Croatie 310

: Panama 172 / Croatie 310 Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatie 88%

: Panama 79% / Croatie 88% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatie 0.05 Joueurs clés Josip Šutalo (Croatie) : note 7.2

(Croatie) : note 7.2 Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)

(Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9 Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels Aucun précédent duel fiable disponible. Groupe L Panama Termine 0-1 BMO Field Croatie Croatie Resume final Voir la fiche du match Panama - Angleterre Fiche match Panama - Angleterre Panama 0-2 2e periode 78' · 0-2 Angleterre Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Rodriguez (remplace J. Fajardo) 53' Carton jaune - J. Fajardo 60' Carton jaune - J. Quansah 62' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham (passe B. Saka) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Quansah (remplace D. Spence) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Saka (remplace N. Madueke) 67' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe J. Bellingham) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace I. Diaz) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace A. Londono) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace E. Eze) Compositions Panama Système 5-4-1 Sélectionneur Thomas Christiansen Titulaires 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Gardien 23 Amir Murillo Défenseur 4 Fidel Escobar Défenseur 3 José Córdoba Défenseur 16 Andrés Andrade Défenseur 26 Jorge Gutiérrez Défenseur 6 Cristian Martínez Milieu 11 Yoel Bárcenas Milieu 14 Carlos Harvey Milieu 7 José Luis Rodríguez Milieu 9 Tomás Rodríguez Attaquant Remplaçants 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

15 Éric Davis

13 Jiovany Ramos

25 Roderick Miller

2 César Blackman

5 Edgardo Fariña

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

19 Alberto Quintero

10 Ismael Díaz

24 Azarias Londoño

17 José Fajardo

18 Cecilio Waterman Angleterre Système 4-2-3-1 Sélectionneur Thomas Tuchel Titulaires 11 1 Jordan Pickford Gardien 26 Jarell Quansah Défenseur 2 Ezri Konsa Défenseur 6 Marc Guéhi Défenseur 3 Nico O'Reilly Défenseur 8 Elliot Anderson Milieu 10 Jude Bellingham Milieu 7 Bukayo Saka Milieu 17 Morgan Rogers Milieu 11 Marcus Rashford Milieu 9 Harry Kane Attaquant Remplaçants 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

5 John Stones

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

12 Trevoh Chalobah

16 Kobbie Mainoo

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

4 Declan Rice

20 Noni Madueke

19 Ollie Watkins

22 Ivan Toney

18 Anthony Gordon Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Panama 2 / Angleterre 5

: Panama 2 / Angleterre 5 Tirs : Panama 5 / Angleterre 14

: Panama 5 / Angleterre 14 Possession : Panama 29% / Angleterre 71%

: Panama 29% / Angleterre 71% Corners : Panama 1 / Angleterre 6

: Panama 1 / Angleterre 6 Fautes : Panama 12 / Angleterre 8

: Panama 12 / Angleterre 8 Cartons jaunes : Panama 1 / Angleterre 1

: Panama 1 / Angleterre 1 Cartons rouges : Panama 0 / Angleterre 0 Joueurs clés J. Bellingham (Angleterre) : note 9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Angleterre) : note 9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) H. Kane (Angleterre) : note 7.76, 1 but(s)

(Angleterre) : note 7.76, 1 but(s) B. Saka (Angleterre) : note 7.07, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Angleterre) : note 7.07, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) J. Pickford (Angleterre) : note 7.13, 2 arret(s)

(Angleterre) : note 7.13, 2 arret(s) N. O'Reilly (Angleterre) : note 7.64

(Angleterre) : note 7.64 E. Konsa (Angleterre) : note 7.34

(Angleterre) : note 7.34 M. Guéhi (Angleterre) : note 7.32

(Angleterre) : note 7.32 J. Quansah (Angleterre) : note 7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels 24/06/2018 Angleterre 6-1 Panama (World Cup) Groupe L Panama 2e periode 78' 0-2 MetLife Stadium Angleterre Angleterre Résumé à la pause Voir la fiche du match Croatie - Ghana Fiche match Croatie - Ghana Croatie 1-1 2e periode 76' · 1-1 Ghana Résumé Compositions Statistiques Confrontations Fil du match 31' ⚽ But - P. Sucic (passe M. Kovacic) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Adjetey (remplace K. Peprah) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace I. Fatawu) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Budimir (remplace I. Matanovic) 68' Carton jaune - I. Perisic 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace E. Nuamah) 73' ⚽ But - D. Luckassen (passe E. Nuamah) Compositions Croatie Système 4-2-3-1 Sélectionneur Zlatko Dalic Titulaires 11 1 Dominik Livaković Gardien 2 Josip Stanišić Défenseur 6 Josip Šutalo Défenseur 3 Marin Pongračić Défenseur 14 Ivan Perišić Défenseur 10 Luka Modrić Milieu 8 Mateo Kovačić Milieu 17 Petar Sučić Milieu 13 Nikola Vlašić Milieu 16 Martin Baturina Milieu 11 Ante Budimir Attaquant Remplaçants 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

4 Joško Gvardiol

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

15 Mario Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

20 Igor Matanović

26 Petar Musa Ghana Système 4-1-4-1 Sélectionneur Carlos Queiroz Titulaires 11 16 Benjamin Asare Gardien 26 Marvin Senaya Défenseur 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Défenseur 23 Derrick Luckassen Défenseur 14 Gideon Mensah Défenseur 5 Thomas Partey Milieu 11 Antoine Semenyo Milieu 15 Elisha Owusu Milieu 8 Kwasi Sibo Milieu 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Milieu 9 Jordan Ayew Attaquant Remplaçants 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

18 Jerome Opoku

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

3 Caleb Yirenkyi

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

24 Ernest Nuamah

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Croatie 2 / Ghana 0

: Croatie 2 / Ghana 0 Tirs : Croatie 5 / Ghana 3

: Croatie 5 / Ghana 3 Possession : Croatie 53% / Ghana 47%

: Croatie 53% / Ghana 47% Corners : Croatie 0 / Ghana 2

: Croatie 0 / Ghana 2 Fautes : Croatie 6 / Ghana 9

: Croatie 6 / Ghana 9 Cartons jaunes : Croatie 1 / Ghana 0

: Croatie 1 / Ghana 0 Passes : Croatie 436 / Ghana 390

: Croatie 436 / Ghana 390 Precision des passes : Croatie 92% / Ghana 91%

: Croatie 92% / Ghana 91% xG : Croatie 0.28 / Ghana 0.05 Joueurs clés Petar Sučić (Croatie) : note 8, 1 but(s)

(Croatie) : note 8, 1 but(s) Mateo Kovačić (Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Luka Modrić (Croatie) : note 7.3

(Croatie) : note 7.3 Josip Šutalo (Croatie) : note 7.2

(Croatie) : note 7.2 Ivan Perišić (Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Croatie) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Marin Pongračić (Croatie) : note 7

(Croatie) : note 7 Martin Baturina (Croatie) : note 6.9

(Croatie) : note 6.9 Derrick Luckassen (Ghana) : note 6.9 Absences et blessures Aucune absence confirmée pour le moment. Les précédents duels Aucun précédent duel fiable disponible. Groupe L Croatie 2e periode 76' 1-1 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana Résumé à la pause