Benin Web TV

Niger seeks justice over Orano’s environmental crimes
In Niger, tensions over the Orano case have taken on a new dimension following the call from the Front Révolutionnaire p...
Several senior officers of the Benin Army have been promoted to new ranks during the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting held on Friday, December 26, 2025. This decision aims to strengthen the military hierarchy and to recognize the commitment of certain officers in the se...
In Niger, tensions over the Orano case have taken on a new dimension following the call from the Front Révolutionnaire p...
The Council of Ministers met on Friday, December 26, 2025, presided over by Mr. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic...
Friday’s fixtures across Africa’s pitches mark the second matchday of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group s...
The Nigerian artist Asake’s concert turned to tragedy on Saturday, December 20, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairo...
As families celebrate upcoming wedding plans, a fertility expert has issued a warning. According to him, the parents of ...
During a nationwide tour carried out with ministers and parliamentarians, Alassane Seidou denounced the lack of morality...