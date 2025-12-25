Benin Web TV
Fortunet Alain Nouatin, ministre de la défense
Benin’s army: several senior officers promoted to higher ranks

Edouard Djogbénou • 7 hours ago

Several senior officers of the Benin Army have been promoted to new ranks during the extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting held on Friday, December 26, 2025. This decision aims to strengthen the military hierarchy and to recognize the commitment of certain officers in the se...

Benin: after eight days in police custody, Kemi Séba’s ex-partner was released and summoned to appear. Benin: Colonel-Major Djimon Dieudonné Tévoedjrè promoted to Brigadier General France: death of Jean-Louis Gasset, former Ivory Coast national team coach.

