CAN 2023: Lyle Foster forfait avec l’Afrique du Sud

"He's not at a stage yet where he can do any of that."



Burnley coach Vincent Kompany has given an update regarding Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who was included in Hugo Broos' 50-man provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals.https://t.co/sfGq6Fij2Z pic.twitter.com/4n5NXB6HzM