Ghana: Asamoah Gyan met un terme à sa carrière de footballeur

👑 𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔 ! 👏🏾



Ghana’s All Time Top Scorer, Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup, BBC African Footballer of the Year 2010 Asamoah Gyan has officially retired from professional football.



Thank you for all the Memories ❤️🇬🇭



