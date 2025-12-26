Benin: Patrice Talon convenes an extraordinary Council of Ministers
An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers is taking place this Friday, December 26, 2025 in Cotonou, presided...
The Council of Ministers met on Friday, December 26, 2025, presided over by Mr. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic, Head of State, and Head of Government. During this government cabinet meeting, several decisions were taken. Below is the full report of this extraordinary ca...
United in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, December 26, the government proceeded with a...
The 2025 edition of the Economic Freedom Index by “The Heritage Fondation”, reported by Agence Ecofin, paint...
Fourteen days after the coup attempt thwarted on December 7, 2025, the Chief of the General Staff of the Beninese Armed ...
Nigeria officially apologized to Burkina Faso following the violation of Burkinabè airspace by a Nigerian aircraft. This...
Benin’s President Patrice Talon is among the four finalists for African Political Leader of the Year 2025. This aw...
A large quantity of counterfeit and prohibited medicines was removed from circulation on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, i...
The contracting process for the construction of Cotonou’s Cultural and Creative Quarter (QCC) has been officially ...
During a nationwide tour carried out with ministers and parliamentarians, Alassane Seidou denounced the lack of morality...