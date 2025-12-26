Benin Web TV
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Council of Ministers

Benin: Minutes of the Council of Ministers meeting of December 26, 2025

Edouard Djogbénou • il y a 23 heures

The Council of Ministers met on Friday, December 26, 2025, presided over by Mr. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic, Head of State, and Head of Government. During this government cabinet meeting, several decisions were taken. Below is the full report of this extraordinary ca...

Benin’s army: several senior officers promoted to higher ranks Benin: The major decisions of the Council of Ministers on December 26, 2025. Benin: after eight days in police custody, Kemi Séba’s ex-partner was released and summoned to appear.

