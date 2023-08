Mercato: le Bayern met la pression sur Tottenham dans le dossier Harry Kane

As expected from Bayern and reported: No answer from Tottenham yet to the new offer of more than €100m with add-ons included – revealed today ✔️



There was no deadline; therefore Bayern is still waiting for an answer this weekend. #Kane@SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/AFoePs94Uj