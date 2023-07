Mercato: après Mendy et Koulibaly, un autre africain « chassé » de Chelsea

It’s now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. Contract set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he’s joining Greek side PAOK. 🚨🔵 #CFC



🇬🇷 PAOK will sign Baba as free agent on two year deal until 2025 — also William Troost Ekong joins PAOK from Watford, three year deal. pic.twitter.com/tEEtEp7RXy