In #Algiers, I took a ride with a @CAF_Online exco member to the @NelsonMandela Stadium, during the #U17AFCON. (Don’t ask me whom – you know I won’t tell you. 😃) He told me this story, about what happened at an exco meeting in 2022, between Patrice Motsepe, the CAF President… pic.twitter.com/psysOgfMT9