Ghana: un choc de gala entre les Black Stars et le Mexique annoncé

🚨𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗟𝗬 🤝🏾



🇬🇭 Ghana #BlackStars will play Mexico in a friendly match on October 14, 2023 at a venue yet to be announced.



more on: https://t.co/GCUAHxDxpe@miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/B5gUMKgGQ0