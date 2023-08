Egypte: Mohamed Salah et un revenant appelés pour le choc contre la Tunisie

Rui Vitoria has named a preliminary foreign-based list of 9 for Egypt's #AFCON2023Q vs Ethiopia Sept. 8, and friendly vs Tunisia Sept. 12:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Mohamed Salah

🇹🇷Mahmoud Trezeguet

🇩🇪Omar Marmoush

🇫🇷Mostafa Mohamed

🇶🇦Hamdy Fathy

🇸🇦Tarek Hamed

🇸🇦Mohamed Sherif

🇨🇦Ahmed Hamdi

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Sam Morsi