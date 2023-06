CAN 2023 (Q): la liste de l’Egypte contre la Guinée avec Mo Salah

🧵 28-man Egypt squad for Guinea #AFCON2023Q and South Sudan friendly:



– Some new names

– Hegazy and Hamed out injured

– A. Hamdi and Morsy dropped

– Only 4 foreign-based players

– Camp Saturday



Full squad:



🧤

M.Shenawy (Ahly)

M.Abo Gabal (National Bank)

M.Sobhy (Zamalek)