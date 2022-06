Mercato: accord conclu, Sébastien Haller va s’engager avec le Borussia Dortmund

Done deal, completed. Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Sébastien Haller, €35m fee to Ajax and personal terms agreed. BVB are prepared for medical tests and paperworks to be signed. 🟡⚫️🤝 #BVB



Schlotterbeck, Sule, Adeyemi, Braaf, Ozcan and now Haller – huge window for BVB. pic.twitter.com/wcB0vjsmKC