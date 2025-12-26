Benin Web TV
un couple en train de s'embrasser et tenant un cœur rouge
Good to Know

Dot: Here’s why parents should demand medical examinations of their future son-in-law

Angèle M. ADANLE • il y a 156 jours

As families celebrate upcoming wedding plans, a fertility expert has issued a warning. According to him, the parents of the future bride should demand certain medical exams from the suitor before accepting the dowry to avoid marriages based on ignorance of health issues that coul...

