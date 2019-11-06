“If you look at the last twenty years, this is the first time in history that Benin has experienced a growth rate of more than 5% for three consecutive years. It means something’s happening. When the IMF comes to comfort you in its elements, it obliges you and encourages you to continue your efforts. We are on the right way.” Romuald wadagni expressed himself in this way during the joint press briefing he led with the IMF’s policy officer.

The observations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, which stayed in Cotonou for two weeks, reassured the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald wadagni, about the government’s economic guidelines. During the joint press briefing he held on Tuesday 5 November 2019 at the Presidency of the Republic with the IMF Head of Mission, Luc Eyraud, the Beninese Minister of Economy and Finance indicated the results obtained by the government reassuring him that they are on the right track. “As time passes, each of our fellow citizens will realize that all the decisions that are sometimes difficult to understand today, were necessary,” he said.

According to Minister Romuald Wadagni, with this momentum, within a few years, Benin will no longer have anything to envy other countries in the sub-region in terms of development and infrastructure. “In the years to come, Benin will have to be seen as an oasis of country and prosperity in Africa. This is President Talon’s ambition and the results confirm that we are on the right way,” he said. According to him, the first message is that the results are very satisfactory. The second message is that Benin’s economy is doing well. “We have growth that remains dynamic despite exogenous shocks, particularly those related to the closure of the borders with Nigeria. These two elements are not by chance,” he says before continuing: “If I take the first element that relates to the results of our work, I will just remind you that the government has found it useful to call on the IMF in its desire to have an external eye, a critical eye, to see how the community’s property. public finances, is managed today, but also how all this is managed for the young Beninese of tomorrow,” he says.

For him, Benin’s economy is now a much more resilient economy. We are in a period where we are experiencing an exogenous shock. But despite this, the economic situation is relatively good, growth remains at a level that remains one of the strongest in Africa.