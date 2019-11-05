Relaxed and very relaxed, Duchess Meghan Markle displayed herself in jeans and a pair of vegan sneakers by Stella McCartney.
During a visit to the Luminary Bakery last week, Duchess Meghan Markle donned jeans and vegan sneakers. The cliché was featured on 1st November 2019 by the “Telegraph” which revealed the actions of this solidarity bakery, supported by Meghan Markle. During a guided tour of the premises, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, displayed herself very chic in a wide white boyfriend shirt with blue stripes by WNU, jeans at the waist maintained by a Madewel English belt. Rather than opting for her heels or ballerinas, to appear flat, the former actress of the Suits series wore sneakers by Stella McCartney for Adidas.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal
As a reminder, Stella McCartney explained during her fashion show at Fashion Week in Paris on 1st October 2019 that her 2020 ready-to-wear collection was the most durable she had ever designed, using recycled and responsible materials. According to Elle magazine, Meghan Markle is not wearing a piece from her latest collection, but a pair of Adidas Stan Smith, revisited by Stella McCartney in 2018.
Introducing the first ever vegan Stella #StanSmith. Now available for pre-order! The iconic @adidasoriginals style receives a Stella update including star details and the original portrait of Stan Smith on one sneaker tongue, and Stella on the other. Available in stores starting September 10th 👍 #StellaSneakerWeek #StellaMcCartney