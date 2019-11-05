Relaxed and very relaxed, Duchess Meghan Markle displayed herself in jeans and a pair of vegan sneakers by Stella McCartney.

During a visit to the Luminary Bakery last week, Duchess Meghan Markle donned jeans and vegan sneakers. The cliché was featured on 1st November 2019 by the “Telegraph” which revealed the actions of this solidarity bakery, supported by Meghan Markle. During a guided tour of the premises, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, displayed herself very chic in a wide white boyfriend shirt with blue stripes by WNU, jeans at the waist maintained by a Madewel English belt. Rather than opting for her heels or ballerinas, to appear flat, the former actress of the Suits series wore sneakers by Stella McCartney for Adidas.

As a reminder, Stella McCartney explained during her fashion show at Fashion Week in Paris on 1st October 2019 that her 2020 ready-to-wear collection was the most durable she had ever designed, using recycled and responsible materials. According to Elle magazine, Meghan Markle is not wearing a piece from her latest collection, but a pair of Adidas Stan Smith, revisited by Stella McCartney in 2018.