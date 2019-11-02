In the United States, one candidate withdrew from the Democratic nomination race. On Friday, 1st November, at a meeting, former Texas MP Beto O’Rourke announced his retirement.

He will not be in the race to succeed Donad Trump in 2020. Former House of Representatives candidate Beto O’Rourke of Texas, nicknamed the “White Obama”, had a meteoric rise just after his candidacy was announced last March. But very quickly, the shooting star of the Democratic Party did not have any consistency. The low records to be set by polling firms and his difficulties in raising funds for his campaign, the candidate finally retracted this Friday. “Although this is difficult to accept, it now seems obvious to me that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” the forty-year-old justified.

The unfortunate senatorial candidate in 2018 reassured that the successful candidate for the Democratic primaries will have his full support to prevent Donald Trump from running for a second term as head of the United States. “I can tell you, for the chance to get to know the candidates, that we will be well served by any of them and I will be proud to support them,” he said. His withdrawal brings the number of nomination contestants in the party to 17. However, former Obama vice-president Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris are favourites.