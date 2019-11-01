The daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump is expected in Morocco in early November. This visit is part of the promotion of the White House’s economic development program for women.

Special Advisor Ivanka Trump will visit the Kingdom of Morocco, specifically Rabat and Casablanca, the country’s two major cities. Together with Sean Cairncross, CEO of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), she met with government and local leaders in Rabat and Casablanca to discuss ways to support women in the region in their efforts to achieve economic empowerment. Ivanka recently explained that the Kingdom of Morocco is a valuable ally of the United States, which took steps during the reign of King Mohammed VI to promote gender equality.

Launched in February 2019, the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Programme (W-GDP) aims to promote the economic empowerment of women around the world. This initiative aims to help 50 million women in developing countries make economic progress over the next six years, Huffpost explains. According to the Moroccan press, Jared Kushner’s wife will be in Rabat on the 6th and 7th of the month.