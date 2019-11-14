Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not give in to US President Donald Trump’s request to stop the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system. The agreement is too important for the friendship between Ankara and Moscow, RT.

Despite protests from Washington, a NATO member, Turkey, received its first shipment of the Russian-made S-400 air defence system in July. After a meeting with Erdogan on Wednesday, Mr Trump told the press that “Ankara’s acquisition of the S-400 creates very serious challenges for us”, but no agreement has been reached on limiting or cancelling the purchase.

Erdogan said Thursday that Trump had tried to convince him to renounce the agreement with Moscow, but he refused. “We currently have a bilateral relationship with Russia,” he told reporters on his return to Turkey. “We can’t put aside our strategic relationship.” Trump’s proposal was “a violation of our sovereign rights”, said Erdogan, quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The case of the American F-35s

Erdogan teased about the possibility of buying Russian-made Sukhoi fighters instead of the F-35s before leaving for Washington. After meeting Trump on Wednesday, Erdogan told reporters that his attitude towards solving the F-35 problem had become more “positive”. However, as with the S-400s, no details have been announced.

Although both the United States and Turkey are NATO members, Erdogan has been a willing partner of Russia, much to the displeasure of American legislators. The S-400 issue has led to a gap between countries this year, but Ankara has seen US support for Kurdish militias in Syria as a problem for several years. Considering militia groups as terrorists, Turkey finally launched a crackdown last month, after the withdrawal of US forces from Kurdish-controlled territory in northern Syria.