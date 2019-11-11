The Islamist-inspiration party Ennahdha, which led the legislative elections, proposed its leader for the presidency of the parliament. Rached Ghannouchi, the party’s historical leader, is supported by the party’s advisory body to run for the presidency of the National Assembly.

The head of the shura council, Ennahdha’s advisory body, said the party pays particular attention to parliament. For this purpose, its historical leader, who came first in the legislative elections, is proposed to lead the parliament. “It was decided to nominate Rached Ghannouchi for the presidency of Parliament,” said Abdelkarim Harouni de la choura at a press conference in Tunis.

With its 52 deputies in the National Assembly, the party is responsible for forming a new government. The announcement is expected this weekend according to Jeune Afrique. If Ghannouchi was approached as prime minister, the party decided to entrust him with national representation. “The priority goes to Parliament, because it is in the Assembly that laws and decisions are made,” the party said. Ennahdha will have to rally some parties to his cause to achieve the required majority. At the end of the legislative elections, Nabil Karoui’s Islamist party and Qalb Tounes came out on top with 52 and 38 seats respectively.