The head of the Tunisian presidential cabinet resigned from office to President Kais Saeid a few days after his investiture. Nabil Ajroud arrived a few months ago and left the presidential palace for good.

The director of the Tunisian President’s cabinet tabled his apron on Tuesday, 5 November. His resignation was accepted by the Head of State pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 2019-193 of 31 October 2019, effective 1st November. In addition to his position as CD, Nabil Ajroud was in charge of legal affairs with the rank of Secretary of State in the Presidency. Appointed in June by the late Head of State, Béji Caïed Essebsi, he succeeded Salma Elloumi, who resigned.

After the second democratically elected president came to power, resignations followed at Carthage Palace. The professor of constitutional law brilliantly won the second round of the anticipated presidential election against the businessman and president of the “Qalb Tounes” party, Nabil Karoui.