The U.S. House of Representatives took an important step Thursday in efforts to dismiss President Donald Trump when legislators approved the rules for the next more public phase of the Democratic Party’s investigation into Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival, says CGTN.

The vote allows for public imputation hearings before Congress, which are expected in the coming weeks and suggest a fierce battle on the horizon as the United States embarks on a year of presidential elections.

Public television hearings during which American officials will testify before Congress about alleged acts against Trump could crowd out other issues such as the economy and immigration, as voters focus on the November 2020 elections, says the CGTN. This could harm Trump, but some of his supporters argue that the removal procedure could actually increase his chances of re-election by showing him struggling with Washington-based political opponents.