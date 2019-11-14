Many sources, generally well-informed indicate that the tripartite meeting scheduled for Thursday 14th November between Niger, Benin and Nigeria presidents has been cancelled.

The three heads of state Patrice Talon, Muhamadou Issoufou and Muhammadu Buhari will not speak to each other on Thursday. According to our sources, the meeting to be supported by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was aborted due to the unavailability of the Nigerian President. The same sources inform that the meeting that should take place between the finance ministers and customs directors general of the three countries to prepare the meeting of the heads of state is being held

Since 20th August 2019, Nigeria has decided to close its borders to, according to the authorities, fight smuggling. According to a recent information note, the borders with countries such as Niger, Benin, Togo and even Ghana will have to remain closed until 31st January 2020. This Thursday’s meeting was for several economic operators the meeting of all hopes. Perhaps other initiatives will come to relieve the populations of countries affected by this measure.