Tony O. Elumelu, Promoter of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and President of the United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) and Heirs Holdings launched on Wednesday 30 October 2019 in Paris, France, the “Ambition Africa” conference organised by the Club France-Africa Invest. On the occasion, Tony Elumelu announced that it was time for him to invest in Africa and African SMEs.

French investors, looking for long-term investment opportunities, can now turn to Africa, as Mr. Elumelu urged at the “Ambition Africa” conference on October 30. During Tony Elumelu’s presentation to the public, the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, said that France could position itself to direct investments towards Africa in order to end the cycle of poverty and accelerate development at the global level. He welcomed Mr. Elumelu’s position on strengthening SMEs in Africa to catalyse development. “We share the same ambition to support African SMEs and entrepreneurs, as this is essential for Africa’s economic development,” he said, referring to Mr. Elumelu’s passion for wealth creation on the African continent.

Reiterating the partnership position with Africa on long-term investments, the Mayor said: “We will ensure that investments in Africa are sustainable, exemplary and environmentally friendly. We want to go fast, to go fast in the race against poverty and renunciation, all over the continent. Tony Elumelu said: “We need to do much better and use much more judgment to channel funds to emerging markets. These markets present enormous opportunities and risks for investors, but they must meet an essential need to catalyse and improve the economy. We welcome companies like Total, Bouygues, Accor, Orange and Bolloré, as well as others who have accepted this challenge, but much remains to be done,” he said.

Elumelu stressed the importance of private capital flows to Africa, with a particular focus on investments in small and medium-sized enterprises, the engines of the African economy. He said Africa has the youngest working population in the world, with more than 60% of its population under 25 years of age. This, he said, appears to be a potential demographic tragedy that could prove to be the continent’s greatest asset if young people had jobs and economic opportunities. According to him: “Africans do not need help. Our young people need investment instead.

“PRIVATE CAPITAL IS A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT FORCE IN AFRICA. WE HAVE A LARGE POPULATION OF YOUNG, ENTHUSIASTIC AND INNOVATIVE PEOPLE. THEY SEEK SOLUTIONS TO THE PROBLEMS OF THEIR COMMUNITIES, BUT ARE LIMITED BY ACCESS TO CAPITAL AND INVESTMENT, MENTORING AND TRAINING. IF WELL MANAGED, THIS TYPE OF INVESTMENT CAN NOT ONLY GENERATE CAPITAL, BUT ALSO STRENGTHEN JOB CREATION, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND CONTRIBUTE TO THE IMPROVEMENT OF SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS PRACTICES.

He cited the impact and growth rate of the Tony Elumelu Foundation winners as evidence of the potential of SMEs in Africa today. His foundation has devoted $100 million of his family’s assets to financing more than 10,000 African entrepreneurs over a ten-year period. Elumelu welcomed the initiatives of French President, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, to strengthen relations between France and Africa, and concluded by inviting investors to consider investing in Africa in the long term. “The key phrase here is long-term investment – no one should come to Africa for short-term gain. Now is the right time to invest in Africa. Private capital must be part of it. We need it for everyone,” he concluded.