Received on Ivorian radio and television (IRT) a few hours before his concert on 02th November 2019, Ariel Sheney made confidences about his real relationship with DJ Arafat, his master.

DJ Arafat died on 12th August 2019 in a serious motorcycle accident in Abidjan. Three months after DJ Arafat’s death, his foal Ariel Sheney is still in shock. While promoting his November 02 concert on Ivorian television broadcasting (RTI), Ariel Sheney mentioned his exclusion from DJ Arafat’s funeral. “I didn’t expect it, actually. I’m really sorry (…) It was difficult. I experienced it like everyone else here…” he said in tears after a video broadcast in which he knelt in front of an audience, asking DJ Arafat for forgiveness.

When asked about his relationship with DJ Arafat, he replied without any wooden tongue: “What I mean is that there has never been a clash between DJ Arafat and me. The virtual world today lacks morality. It’s a shame, but we’ll deal with it. I have to say, there’s something I’ve always said to my fans. There is virtual life and there is the life we know. You can’t always trust the media (social networks), appearances”. So he talks about DJ Arafat’s reaction when he decided to fly on his own: “I was repeatedly congratulated by DJ Arafat behind the scenes when I took off. That’s what I keep from him. Just seeing someone who has given you weight, congratulating you even though they say things about him. Whether behind the scenes or in front of people, for me, it’s strong. All we saw there for me was marketing. In showbiz, we need it”.