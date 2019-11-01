After the death of the former Daesh/ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the terrorist organization appointed a new leader. On Friday, Donald Trump said that the US has information to identify the man who succeeded al-Baghdadi.

“ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is,” Trump said on Twitter using another name for the terrorist organization Daesh. The Islamic State Group confirmed Thursday the death of its leader Al Baghdadi and took the opportunity to announce the appointment of a successor. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was appointed as Daech’s new head and successor to Baghdadi according to a statement distributed by al-Furqan, the group’s media branch. According to Anadolu, little information is publicly available about al-Qurayshi, and the actual name seems to be a kunya, or war name.

Under Baghdadi, Daech spread to large segments of Iraq and Syria from 2013, finally demanding the formation of a “caliphate” in the region as he planned and carried out horrific attacks that far exceeded his main territorial stronghold. He then set up subsidiaries in other regions by publishing terrible videos on the Internet. Baghdadi had been a prime target for the Trump and Obama administrations, which had put a $25 million bonus on his head, reports Anadolu.