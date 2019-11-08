Iran has stated that its forces shot down an unidentified drone in its airspace. The aircraft was flying near the port city of Mahshahr, in Khuzestan province, in the southwestern part of the country, on the Persian Gulf coast, reports Press TV.

The drone, allegedly in Iranian airspace, was shot down by a missile fire on Friday before it could reach the “sensitive areas”, thanks to the precision of the Iranian air defense system, said General Brigadier Alireza Sabahi Fard, commander of the army’s air defense forces, quoted by Press TV. “This decisive move and the firing of a missile was a reaction to the intrusion of a foreign drone into our country’s airspace,” he added. However, no details have been given on the country to which the drone belongs, but the High Command has stressed that Iran has repeatedly warned that it is fully prepared to react firmly to any violation of its airspace.

At the same time, Khuzestan Governor Gholam Reza Shariati told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the wreckage of the plane had been found and was currently under investigation. He stressed that the shot down drone “definitely belonged to a foreign country” and said that the results of the investigations would be announced at a later date. In June and in an episode of a similar nature, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran shot dead an American spy drone in the coastal province of Hormozgan in the south of the country, Press TV recalled.