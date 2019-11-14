Libyan Justice Minister Ahmed al-Jehani held a meeting on Tuesday with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on the case of Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam. The Libyan representative agreed to hand over Gaddafi junior to the ICC and attracted the wrath of the Libyans.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is wanted by the ICC for allegedly trying to repress the revolution that overthrew his father in 2011. An arrest warrant had been issued by the international judicial authorities against him and some former senior Libyan officials. Jehani has announced before the court the approval of the Tripoli government (GNA) to surrender Gaddafi’s son to the ICC for trial for “war crimes”, reports Asharq Al Awsat. Political leader of the Libyan National Struggle Front (LNSF) Ahmed Kadhaf al-Dam said that the green light from the Libyan representative constituted a “betrayal” as did the call by some Libyans for NATO intervention, from which the country still suffers, says Asharq Al Awsat.

According to the Middle East monitor (MEMO), surrendering a Libyan citizen to a foreign court is illegal. Article 493 of the Libyan Criminal Procedure Act does not authorize the extradition of a citizen before a foreign court unless this is done under bilateral agreements between Libya and the country concerned or if special arrangements have been agreed.

Sentencing and amnesty

In July 2015, a Tripoli court sentenced Saif al-Islam to death for his role in repressing the Libyan uprising that overthrew his father’s regime. He faces the same charges from the ICC. A few months later, the Tobruk-based parliament passed Law No. 6 – the General Amnesty Law – which granted amnesty to a multitude of crimes under certain conditions. Apparently, this concerned Gaddafi and in June 2017, he was released from Zintan prison in western Libya, where he had spent six years since his capture in November 2011, says MEMO.

What GNA representatives said at the hearing in The Hague on Tuesday was interpreted by many Libyans as both an over-sale and an insult to their country’s justice. Khalid Al-Zayedi is the Libyan lawyer for Gaddafi’s defence and told me why the GNA agreed to hand over his client to the ICC. “They are selling all that remains of Libyan sovereignty,” he said. “The GNA is playing a game of revenge against my client.”

Reply

Lamloum responded to Gaddafi’s defence team by stating that although some of the crimes attributed to Saif al-Islam were covered by the amnesty law, the conditions for granting him an amnesty were not met, reports Asharq Al Awsat. He added that the law stipulated a written undertaking to apologize, reconciliation with the victim and forgiveness from the victims’ relatives, which Saif al-Islam would not have obtained. Gaddafi’s loyal parties rejected the representative’s approval, calling it a “humiliation to the Libyan people”.