Turkey has announced the arrest of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s sister in Azaz in northern Syria. She was arrested with her sailor and six people.

A Turkish raid near a camp in Azaz in northern Syria has led to the capture of Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Daech’s chief killed two weeks ago in an American operation in Idelib. The announcement was made to AFP by a senior Turkish official under cover of confidentiality. At the age of 65, she was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five other children. Turkish officials announced that an interrogation was under way to obtain as much information as possible to continue the fight.

The Azaz region is located in northern Syria, a territory under Turkish control after the offensive against Kurdish forces. After the elimination of the most powerful leader of the Islamic state group, the narrow circle around him is on the run. Donald Trump had indicated that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s successor is in his country’s sights.