Initially scheduled for 26 October, the Barça-Real clasico for this season has been postponed due to the demonstrations that are shaking Catalonia. But now, the two clubs are venturing out where and when they will compete for the good Spanish show.

The date of the clasico, which will bring the two rivals of the Spanish league into play, was set for Wednesday 18 December 2019, pending the match’s schedule. On Wednesday 13 November 2019, the Spanish League made official the time for this sparkling confrontation.

Indeed, Fc Barcelona and Real Madrid will compete at the Camp Nou from 7pm gmt (8pm local time).