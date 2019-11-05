The Social Watch network is also concerned about the revision of the constitution of 11 December 1990. It disapproves of the process and makes recommendations to avoid further socio-political crises. It is through a statement made public on tuesday 5 november .

The Social Watch network, very disappointed with the process that led to the revision of the constitution, broke the silence. Through a statement, Blanche Sonon disapproved of the exclusive approach that led to the amendment of the Basic Law. For her and her NGO, it is not a matter of dialogue between the political parties chosen by the government to propose amendments to be made, especially since the law is binding on the whole country. She suggested that in order to revise the Basic Law, there should be broad consultation. What has not been done. It is in view of all this that she disapproves of the new constitution and rejects it.

“If it is true that a parliament embodies national representation, that of the 8th legislature, because of its context, its configuration and the suspicions weighing on it, should not take the risk of revising the constitution at its own level, without broad citizen participation,” she said. It is with this in mind that Blanche Sonon recommends that the process that led to the adoption of the Constitution of 11 December 1990 be respected, that a broad popular consultation be held on the conclusions and recommendations of the political dialogue that served as a basis for amending the Constitution and that the assessments and aspirations of all the nation’s leading forces be taken into account before any constitutional amendment.