Johnny Hallyday’s widow, Laeticia Hallyday and her environment are again in mourning, announced Publics magazine on Wednesday.

Dominique Farran, son of Jean Farran and father of Sébastien Farran, died at the age of 72. Indeed, for anyone who doesn’t know Sébastien Farran, he is Johnny Hallyday’s last manager. Since the death of the manager in December 2017, Sébastien Farran has remained very close to Laeticia. Even if for a few months the two relatives of the Taulier have been in dispute and Laeticia has not yet expressed herself on this sad news, it is very likely that they will see each other

The death was announced in a press release issued by RTL. According to Publics, a special program is planned on RTL on Sunday to pay tribute to Dominique Farran, former artistic director of the station and one of the radio’s most prominent voices. “Georges Lang will dedicate to him this Sunday, November 10 from midnight, in Les Nocturnes, a special program with many testimonies, excerpts from his emblematic shows and mythical RTL concerts,” says the same source. The deceased was a columnist for Jean Bernard Hebey’s show from the United States, he was the station’s artistic director and also organized concerts with the greatest in the 1970s.