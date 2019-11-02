The Rugby World Cup ended on Saturday 2 November in Yokohama city, Japan. The final discussed between South Africans and England turned in favour of the Springboks.

Africa is once again on the roof of world rugby. The final match of the competition, announced as very decisive between the two finalists, turned largely to the advantage of the South Africans with a score of 32-18 at the finish. By defeating the XV of the Rose on Saturday, the South African Springboks have won a third world title in the history of the discipline.

In 2005, South Africa had already won in France against defending champions England. Twelve years earlier, in 1995, the rainbow nation’s players had won the World Cup final at home. This year, they defeated Japan in the quarter-finals (26-3) before winning a tough victory over the Welsh (19-16) in the semi-finals.