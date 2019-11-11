The Gambia has just filed a formal complaint against Myanmar with the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The African country officially accuses Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims.

According to a BBC report, a legal action has been brought by the Gambia, a small West African country, against Myanmar (formerly Burma) for the country’s authorities’ treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Indeed, in a report published in 2018, the UN stated that the Myanmar army had committed violent acts of massacre against the country’s Muslims, indicating that army officials should be brought to justice for such crimes, which in reality constitute genocide. But the country’s authorities rejected the UN report.

Thousands of Rohingya were killed and more than 700,000 fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during an army crackdown in the predominantly Buddhist country in 2017, the report quoted by the BBC points out.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened a preliminary investigation into the crimes allegedly committed by Myanmar against its Muslim minority Rohingya last year; however, since Myanmar has not ratified the Act of Accession to this international court of justice, and no complaints have been filed, the work of Fatou Bensouda and her colleagues remains complicated.

Why is the Gambia filing a complaint?

The Gambian complaint was filed with the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in The Hague on Monday. The country, which is predominantly Muslim, also benefits from the support of the 57-member Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) and a team of international lawyers, BBC said. The Gambia is a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, as is Myanmar. This Convention commits the signatory States to prevent and punish the crime of genocide. In its case, the Gambia asked the court to implement an injunction to ensure that Myanmar “immediately puts an end to atrocities and genocide against its own Rohingya people,” BBC reports.

According to the same source, Abubacarr M Tambadou, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Gambia, spearheaded this effort. Prior to that, he worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda to investigate the 1994 genocide in that country. Last month, Mr. Tambadou told the BBC that he was motivated to act after hearing about brutal killings, rapes and torture of survivors during a visit to a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh.