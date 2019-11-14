The Kuwaiti government has just resigned. The Prime Minister hrew up the sponge throuhg a written of resignation submitted to the Emir in power of the Arab Gulf State, said a spokesman for the government, quoted by Reuters.

Thursday’s resignation took place after Kuwaiti legislators introduced a motion of censure on Tuesday against the Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah, a prominent member of the ruling Al-Sabah family, reports Al Jazeera. Kuwait is often confronted with this kind of resignation of the entire government when deputies question or submit a vote of no confidence in senior government officials. Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has yet to accept the resignation for it to be final. He would then request the establishment of a new firm, Reuters says.

Legislators questioned Sheikh Khalid about allegations of abuse of power, which he dismissed. The country’s Minister of Public Works resigned on Friday after being informed by Parliament of the damage caused by flooding in the desert country following heavy rains. Kuwait, an ally of the United States and a member of OPEC, has the most open political system of the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a parliament empowered to pass laws and question ministers. The government is headed by a Prime Minister chosen by the Emir, who has the final say in matters of state. Senior positions are held by members of the ruling family.