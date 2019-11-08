At the heart of rumours about his future, Kylian Mbappé would like to continue the Parisian adventure on one condition. The world champion would link his future to a good Champions League career.

The French champion is very important to the club in the French capital. The worst nightmare would be to lose Kylian Mbappé in 2020. And the Parisian leaders are aware of this and have taken steps to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract. With his penchant for his hometown, the French international would also like to continue the Parisian adventure despite the fact that Real are constantly making sweet eyes at him.

But PSG must have a positive track record in the Champions League if they really want to keep French. That was the only condition Kylian Mbappé would have set, as he was very disappointed by the defeat against Manchester United last season in the Round of 16. Therefore, a further failure in C1 could well put an end to the Parisian club’s chances with Mbappé’s extension.