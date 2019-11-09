The Constitutional Council has published the list of candidates officially selected for the presidential elections on 12 December. On Saturday 9 November, the President of the High Institution confirmed the five candidates already declared by the electoral body.

Two former heads of government and two other ministers of Abdelaziz Bouteflika are among the five candidates for the upcoming presidential elections. In an allocation broadcast on national television, Kamel Feniche, the President of the Constitutional Council confirmed the regularity of the files retained by the Independent National Electoral Agency (INEA). It is about: Ali Benflis, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Abdelkader Bengrina, Abdelaziz Belaid and Azzedine Mihoubi. Very close to the old system, these candidates will now have to launch a campaign to rally the people to their cause.

Inea also added that it had received nine appeals that were rejected. In the street, the protest movement continues to put pressure on people. The “Hirak” rejected the elections scheduled for 12 December and called for the departure of the system that ruled the country for two decades. Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah and General Ahmed Gaid Salah are determined to organize the vote, which they believe is the only way out of the impasse.