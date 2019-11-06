Since Tuesday, the “filaos” residence of former Beninese President General Mathieu Kérékou has been militarized and the State is reportedly recovering the place. This has led to public controversy and a wave of outrage in comments on social networks. In order to shed light on the subject, the Minister of Communication and Government Spokesman, Alain Orounla, spoke on the local channel Canal3 during the programme Actu-matin.

According to the Minister, the decision to take possession of the former Head of State’s residence to use it for a cultural project is a decision of the State and not that of a single man in the person of Patrice Talon. “I would first like to point out that the decision to beautify this space is not a decision of Talon, but the decision of a government composed of several members who cannot decide to trash contrary to what is said and affirmed, the memory of General Mathieu Kérékou,” Alain Orounla said.

He also wanted to clarify the unclear points surrounding the general’s acquisition of the relevant domain. Indeed, according to Moise Kérékou, one of the former president’s sons, the latter has indicated his intention to acquire the estate and has even already paid a sum of 3 billion in time. We have to! Says the government spokesman. “I would like to remind you that this is not General Mathieu Kérékou’s cleanliness but the property of the State that the General occupied for 50 years and never expressed the wish or the concern to acquire it, otherwise we would have more convincing evidence,” he declared on the Canal3 channel.

No controversy

We could spend days and days wondering which of the two parties is right. But in the absence of evidence of a real acquisition of this domain by a natural person, the State can only declare itself the owner, explains the Minister. “There can be no controversy simply because the general’s succession was warned of this situation and never proved otherwise that the general was not its owner,” says Orounla.

“The government is not aware of any transaction of 3 billion and Ambassador Moïse Kérékou did not bring any documents he was not even affirmative, he was in doubt as to whether it would be forthcoming. I believe that a transaction of 3 billion leaves traces and I believe that when you have paid 3 billion, you have at least a title deed or a document that states that these 3 billion were paid as part of an acquisition of this domain,” continued the minister before pointing out that “the supposed desire of the general to acquire this domain would be materialized at least “ by proof of Kérékou’s approach on the procedure provided for by law, for a head of state who wants to acquire a domain.