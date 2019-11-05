A mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has observed the consequences of the closure of the Nigerian borders at Sèmè-Kraké. Led by Salou Djibo, the mission held a joint press briefing with the Beninese Minister for Foreign Affairs on Monday, 4 November 2019. On occasion, the ECOWAS Head of Mission gave the delegation’s impression following an observation.

The closure of the Nigerian borders is particularly noticeable on the Sèmè-Kraké side, which serves as a trade corridor between Benin and Nigeria. The ECOWAS mission therefore rightly decided to visit Sèmè-Kraké to see the consequences of this measure taken by Nigeria more than two months ago. According to Salou Djibo, the ECOWAS mission was surprised by the number of blocked trucks. “On the field, we were surprised to see that there are more than 1500 trucks parked,” he said.

Faced with the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, he promised that a report would be prepared and transmitted to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission. Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aurélien Agbénonci, said that discussions are under way between the authorities of the two countries for an exit strategy. He recalled that the presidents of the two States had already met several times on the subject.