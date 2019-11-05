An Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission was in Benin on Monday 4 November to inquire about the difficulties associated with border closures. On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Aurélien Agbénonci, took stock of the steps taken by the Beninese government.

The Beninese government, contrary to what many believe, is taking steps to get the land borders on the Nigerian side reopened. At the working session with ECOWAS emissaries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Aurélien Agbénonci, reported that the two heads of state had met several times. Better still, there has been permanent contact between him and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the big neighbour. But until then, nada.

However, the government team has not given up. Talks are continuing for Muhammadu Buhari to break the deadlock that has been sealing the Beninese economy since August 20. “The government remains open to finding ways and means to overcome this situation regarding border closures. Our country under the leadership of President Patrice Talon has not changed its position,” said Minister Agbénonci.

It should be noted that more than 1500 trucks are immobilized at the border on the Beninese side. This creates a huge loss of income not only for traders but also for the State, which has not collected taxes at the border for almost three months.