Mexican authorities have decided to auction off the houses used by Joaquin’El Chapo’ Guzman, the head of the merciless Sinaloa drug cartel, who is currently serving a life sentence in an American prison, reports RT.

The six properties being auctioned are located in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa State in northwestern Mexico, which was Guzman’s main base of operations. All houses are equipped with furniture, appliances and mattresses. Looking at the photos of the lots, it is difficult to say that they belonged to one of Mexico’s most merciless drug lords. However, what distinguishes them from average dwellings is that each dwelling has an exhaust tunnel connected to the city’s drainage system. Guzman used them to escape the police for years, reports RT.

His love for underground roads really helped him in 2015, when he escaped from prison through a tunnel dug to a shower in his cell. An auction house contains a similar tunnel under a bathtub, with a hatch activated by a switch. Some of the properties have metal bars on the windows, and one of them had a reinforced metal gate that was destroyed during a police raid in 2014.

Social Action

According to the Russian agency RT, house prices start at 19.4 million pesos (about 1 million dollars). The auction will take place on November 10. It is organized by the Public Institute, which was created to sell seized property to corrupt officials and gangsters. The organization’s director, Ricardo Rodriguez Vargas, said the money from the auction will be used to buy musical instruments for school orchestras in Oaxaca State, in the south of the country. In July, Guzman was sentenced to life imprisonment by a US court.

Last month, the cartel launched a large-scale assault on Culiacan, trying to free El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzman, from police detention. Heavy street fighting raged for hours until the authorities decided to release the man to prevent further bloodshed.