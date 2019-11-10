Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry in May 2019. Six months later, Prince Harry seems ready to welcome a second child.

Prince Harry, reported by Forces Network, already has plans for his relationship with Meghan. As the royal baby celebrated his six months, on Wednesday, November 6, the Sussex revealed their intention to be parents for the second time. “Harry was very interested in the subjects around a second child,” Susie Stringfellow, a military wife, told Forces Network, a media dedicated to the British armed forces. “We tried to encourage her to have a second baby,” she added. Unlike Prince William and Kate who are already thinking of a 4th child, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have always expressed their desire to have only two children

As a reminder, Meghan Markle and Harry toured South Africa with Archie in October 2019. On occasion, the couple made a controversial documentary that shocked members of the royal family. In this documentary broadcast on Sunday, October 20 on the English channel ITV, we see a skinny Meghan Markle confiding in how she lived her first year in the English royal family while Prince Harry confirms rumours of clashes with Kate and William.