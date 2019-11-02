Meghan Markle and Harry have given their son Archie a nickname for the Halloween celebration on Thursday, the 31st of October 2019.

As part of the Halloween celebration, on Thursday, the 31st of October 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared on their instagram account, a photo of their royal tour in New Zealand with the nickname of their son, Archie as a legend: “Our family (and our little pumpkin) wishes you a happy and careful Halloween” can be read as a legend in the publication that marks the first Halloween of the Royal Baby Archie.

It’s not for the first time that Meghan gives her son a nickname. During their trip to South Africa in September 2019, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the little name she gave to Archie. “Come on, sweetheart! Hello ! You’re ready for the cameras, aren’t you? Say hello, hello, hello, . Go Bubba” Meghan proudly said when they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu Gxashe.

Having become the target of the English media since their family trip to South Africa, the Sussex and Archie decided to take a six-week break. The aim is to move away from the tensions that prevail in England: “We thought he was happy before but he is happier here,” explained Meghan Markle. And Prince Harry added: “He found his voice here. He was jumping and making more noise than he had ever made before. He clearly loves Africa.”