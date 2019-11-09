Jacques Ayadji’s party does not want to have any indelicate militants among its members. This is why four activists were suspended for betrayal during the last legislative elections.

The extraordinary congress that brought together party activists in Abomey on 2nd and 3rd November decided to suspend certain activists who behaved badly during the last legislative elections. They are Ouarando Kihalou, Yotto Baroga, Arsène Nbetty, Biliaminou Hamani.

According to the congress that decided on their suspension, they will have to explain themselves before the party mediation and discipline council. This council has three months to submit its report to the Political Bureau. It is on the basis of this report that the four “indelicate” will be definitively placed on their fate. But in the meantime, the congress warns all party activists so that such anomalies will never happen again.