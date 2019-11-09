The program “Accused at the Bar” received Jonathan Morrison and Maria Mobil on Saturday, November 09, 2019. After reviewing their love story and active life, the couple let themselves be kissed by a few tender kisses.

Live on Trace FM, Ivorian international footballer Jonathan Morrison took the liberty of kissing Maria Mobil’s breasts to prove to viewers that they are really in a relationship.

Indeed, Maria Mobil, this sports coach who turns men’s heads with her generous shapes, was illustrated by Ariel Sheney’s successful single “Amina“. Made in Cotonou, Benin, the shooting is almost perfect with a very well polished casting. “Maria Mobil played my character well. “, argued Ariel Sheney, justifying his choice of the Togolese woman.