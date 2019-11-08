Women and girls victims of sexual exploitation and human beings traffic, were rescued and released from the hands of their perpetrators by the police in Mali, Interpol said Friday quoted by FPA.

Victims of sexual exploitation, forced labour and begging, at least 64 people, mainly women and girls, found salvation after the intervention of the Malian police. According to AFP, four alleged traffickers were arrested as part of the joint operation launched in early October between the Malian authorities and the international police organization. The victims are from Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mali, were “exploited in different countries before their arrival in Bamako”, where they were found while working in bars, houses and mining sites, Interpol said in a statement, reported by AFP.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said Friday that “Mali is the main transit country for human traffickers targeting the most vulnerable members of society”. He adds that “this operation has shown that trafficking in human beings is a truly transnational problem”. During the operation, Interpol stated that the Malian government had issued a decree creating a police unit dedicated to the fight against human trafficking and migrant smuggling, reports FPA. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), several convoys of migrants often find themselves trapped in the desert” or lost” and “smugglers sometimes abandoning their human cargo”. More than 160,000 migrants visited Mali between July 2016 and 31st January 2019, according to data collected by IOM.