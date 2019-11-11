On Sunday 10th November 2019, Senegalese Sadio Mané scored the Reds’ third goal against their rival Manchester City in the Premier League and set a new record.

Sadio Mané, who was present on the first action that led to Liverpool’s first goal, made his goalscoring skills clear in the second half with a narrow header to make the addition more difficult (3-1).

“With this achievement, the Senegalese reached the 16 goals mark in the 2019 Premier League at home, at least three more than any other player,” said Opta. This is one more point for Sadio Mané who is in the running for the Golden Ball.