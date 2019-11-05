The midfielder of Betis Seville Nabil Fekir, is at the same level of dribbling with thhe Argentinian Lionel Messi at the beginning of the season. That is what Estadio Deportivo’s statistics reveal.

Lionel Messi had a difficult beginning this season, particularly with physical problems. But in recent days, the Argentine seems to have found his good form. Only that his statistics do not reflect for the moment, those of the legend of Barça known in previous seasons. the Pulga is currently reported to be at the same level of dribbling as Nabil Fekir, the international French.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Nabil Fekir presents the same statistics likeLionel Messi (75% success since the beginning of the season). The world champion would succeed 3/4 per match, proof of his growing influence in Andalusia.