The whole world celebrated All Saints’ Day on Friday, November 1st, 2019. In Saint-Barthélémy, it was the absence of the widow Laeticia that was noticed.

Laeticia Hallyday must have a good reason not to visit Johnny Hallyday’s grave, as she did last year. In 2018, after celebrating Halloween joyfully, Laeticia went to visit the tomb of the man of her life the next day on All Saints’ Day. According to Gala, this year she celebrated Halloween in Los Angeles, along with Jade and Joy, and her new sweetheart Pascal Balland. Always present on her instagram account, Laeticia Hallyday shared with her fans her transformation, by posting in an Instagram story the steps of her make-up.

Anyway, this party didn’t make her forget Johnny Hallyday. In question, if Laeticia fails to visit the tomb of the Taulier on All Saints’ Day, she will go there for the second anniversary of his disappearance. In December 2019, she plans to organize a concert in tribute to Johnny Hallyday. As a reminder, since Laeticia Hallyday found love in Pascal Balland’s arms, some blame her for forgetting the one (Johnny Hallyday) whose life, joys and hardship she has shared, until his last breath.