On the Real Madrid tablets recently, tricolour champion Kylian Mbappé could join Casa Blanca very soon. The PSG is ready to let go of its 20-year-old nugget for Zinedine Zidane on one condition.

Will Kylian Mbappé leave or not? The question has been topical for a few months. Kylian Mbappé, who has been on contract with the club in the French capital since 2017 until 2022, does not seem to want to extend his contract. The world champion would dream of playing with Real Madrid, who are also showing up to offer themselves the services of French crack. Qatar, the main decision-making centre around the PSG, would have given its approval for a transfer of Mbappé to Real.

According to Francisco Buyo, a former Madrid native and now a consultant for beIN SPORTS based in Qatar, the Qatari leaders would no longer oppose Kylian Mbappé’s possible departure before the end of his contract, but on one condition. Present on the Chiringuito plateau, he ensures that this condition is both simple and complicated, PSG must win the Champions League. Thus, if the capital’s club wins the C1, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s dream, Kylian Mbappé’s departure will be possible.